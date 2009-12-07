How to Troubleshoot Instant Hot Water Dispensers

Remember to refill the water tank before plugging the unit back in to prevent the motor from burning out. If you no longer have the owner's manual for your unit try looking on the manufacturer’s website. They may have your manual available for download.

Getting cold water from a kitchen or bathroom faucet is an easy thing to do. Getting hot water can be quite a different story. Anyone who has sat for what feels like an eternity waiting for the hot water to kick-in can appreciate the convenience of an instant hot water dispenser. Instant hot water dispensers install and operate much like a normal faucet and usually provide many years of trouble-free use. For those times when problems do occur, it is useful to know how to troubleshoot and make minor repairs.