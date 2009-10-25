How to Fix a Leak in the Bathroom Sink

Step 4: Clean Beneath the Flange

Use a pipe wrench to remove the retaining nut securing the sink drain to the sink. If necessary, tap the sink drain from the bottom to break the old plumber's putty seal. Lift the sink drain out and inspect it. Clean the sink hole using a plastic putty knife to remove plumber's putty. If the sink flange is bent or damaged, replace it. Most likely, you will only need to clean underneath the flange to remove old, cracked plumber's putty.