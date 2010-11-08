How to Adjust the Water Height on a Gerber Toilet

Image Credit: Thapakorn Rujipak/iStock/GettyImages

If your Gerber toilet has too much or too little water, it may create problems over time. Too much water can lead to overflow and flooding, and not enough water can reduce the effectiveness of your toilet. There are several simple ways to troubleshoot issues with water height in your Gerber toilet, and many repairs can be accomplished at home with tools you may already have on hand.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Issue: Too Much Water

If you notice too much water in your Gerber toilet, it's likely due to a pipe or toilet clog. This may have been caused by a buildup of waste or a foreign object that was flushed accidentally.

Have you observed the water in your toilet rising gradually over time? This could also be due to a clog. Imagine that the pipe is full or mostly blocked. Every time you flush the toilet, more water is entering the toilet bowl. However, the toilet is never fully draining.

Fixing a Pipe Clog

To fix this issue, you can use a pair of gloves and attempt to remove the blockage. Note that this will only be effective for very superficial blockages.

In the event that this does not work, you may need to use a plunger or toilet auger to remove a clog further down the pipe. It's best to start with the plunger, applying pressure as you push down. If removing the plunger doesn't clear the clog, you'll need to try the auger. Follow package instructions on the auger to insert it into the toilet.

If neither the plunger nor the auger resolves this issue, consider pouring boiling water into your Gerber toilet to unblock it. Still suspect a clog? Contact a plumber for help.

Issue: Too Little Water

If the water level in your Gerber toilet bowl is too low, it is most likely the result of an issue inside your toilet tank — when you flush your toilet, you are releasing water from the tank into the bowl. If there is not enough water in your toilet tank to begin with, it can create a weak flush, no flush at all or even slowly lead to a reduction of water inside the bowl.

Start by checking the water level in the tank. It should be about an inch below the fill valve. Many manufacturers also etch a water-level line in the tank for your reference. If the water is lower than this, you will need to troubleshoot the issue so that the water level rises.

Advertisement

Before you begin, you'll want to turn off the water to your toilet to avoid the potential for flooding or overflow. To do so, find the water valve near your toilet; it is typically located on a silver threaded pipe behind or next to the toilet. Close the valve; then flush the toilet. It should not fill again.

Inspecting the Toilet Tank

Does your Gerber toilet have a ballcock float? Check it carefully for damage and water inside the ball. You can purchase this part at many home improvement stores if it requires replacement. It's also possible that the toilet float rod requires replacement; these can wear out and snap over time.

Once you have inspected the float and replaced it, if necessary, try turning the water back on at the supply valve and flushing the toilet again. This should correct the problem and return the water in your toilet bowl to its normal level.