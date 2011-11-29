How to Identify Older Grohe Faucets

It is important to know the type of faucet you have in order to know what parts to get when fixing it. Image Credit: adavino/iStock/GettyImages

If you have Grohe faucets in your home, there are a number of reasons you might wish to identify the specific models that are installed. For instance, if you did not install the fixtures yourself but need to replace or repair them, you may be interested in identifying the existing faucets. Additionally, pursuant to a renovation, you might wish to match your existing faucets to new towel bars, shower heads or other fixtures nearby. Fortunately, it's fairly easy to identify Grohe faucets and determine their model numbers.

Identifying Grohe Faucets

If you are trying to identify which model faucets you have to match to a Grohe shower system or simply so you can complete a repair, begin by taking a close look at the faucet. Anything produced by Grohe will include the manufacturer's name somewhere on the faucet itself. It is not always easy to find, but you may be able to locate this information on the upper stem or nozzle portions of the faucet. Around the inner rim of the nozzle is a common place to find manufacturer information and model numbers.

If you still cannot locate the model, check the bottom of the faucet beneath your sink — this part is a called a stem. You may see the words "Grohe" or the full manufacturer name of "Friedrich Grohe" engraved somewhere on that part of the faucet. You should also see a model number.

If you still aren't having luck locating the model number, you can disassemble your faucet to inspect each piece more carefully. You will need wrenches in various sizes and a good sense for plumbing basics in order to tackle this project. If you are at all unsure how to get the sink back together, you should call a professional to help you.

Further Identification Troubleshooting

If your faucet is very old, it is possible that the manufacturer name and model number have worn off over time. You can try taking a photo of your faucet and contacting Grohe directly. They may be able to help you identify your faucet based on appearance alone. If you are trying to determine its model number solely for the purpose of finding other fixtures in a similar style for your bathroom or kitchen, this method should be adequate.

If, however, you need a replacement part for your faucet, you will likely need to find the exact model number. If you're having trouble doing so, a representative from the manufacturer may be able to guide you to which part of the faucet the model number is likely to be stamped on, based on what it looks like. Starting with their customer service line is a good bet in this instance.

Finding Replacement Parts

It can be tricky at times to locate replacements for your existing plumbing parts. Finding Grohe plumbing replacement parts may be as simple as searching the manufacturer's website or calling your local plumbing supply store for assistance. Depending on the age of the faucets you are looking for, you may need to rely on a special order request or a specialty store, rather than a traditional big-box home improvement store.