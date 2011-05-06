How to Remove a Price Pfister Drain Stopper

Image Credit: Onzeg/iStock/GettyImages

Pfister (formerly Price Pfister) created the Push & Seal sink drain assembly to make plugging and unplugging the bathroom sink a simple matter of pressing a button. Fortunately, it's just as easy to completely remove a Pfister drain stopper (or the entire drain flange assembly) when you need to unclog the drain or replace the unit. Older models of Pfister drain stoppers require a little more effort but still don't require any tools for success.

Removing a Pfister Drain Stopper

Pfister Push & Seal drain stoppers are preinstalled as part of the entire drain flange assembly. However, you don't need to completely take apart your sink drain just to remove a Pfister drain stopper.

Ensure that the stopper is in the up position. If it's in the down position and sealed, press it once to release it into the up position. Then, grasp the circular stopper and twist it counterclockwise until it comes free.

When you're finished cleaning the drain, place the stopper into position and thread it clockwise onto the drain assembly. Confirm that it's tight enough by pressing it once to put it into the down position and turning on the water. If the water doesn't drain, the stopper has been reattached correctly.

Removing a Pfister Drain Assembly

If your Pfister Push & Seal drain mechanism won't seal or stay in the up or down position, you may need to completely remove the drain assembly and install a new one. Reach under the sink and unscrew the nut that connects the drain flange to the rest of your drain pipes. Then, unscrew the nut located directly under the sink basin on the black Pfister drain flange.

Once the nut is off the threads, slide it off the flange and set it aside. Exert some upward pressure on the drain flange to loosen it. Tap up on the end of the flange with a rubber mallet if needed. When the entire Pfister drain assembly is loose, pull it up from the top.

Before Pfister created the Push & Seal drain, it sold classic pop-up drains that use a rod and lever mechanism to raise and lower the sink stopper. If you have one of these Pfister drain stopper models, look under the sink to locate the full assembly behind the drain pipes.

A metal spring clip is the first thing that needs to come off. Slide the first part off the lever, followed by the clevis and the second side of the spring clip. Next, remove the retaining nut located behind the drainpipe where the lever meets the pipe. Turn this clockwise by hand. When it has come off all the way, you can slide the lever completely out of the drain.

With nothing to prop it up, the sink stopper will have fallen down at this point. Pry it up with your fingernails or a small flathead screwdriver and lift it out of the drain. You can now access your sink drain to clean out debris or clogs.