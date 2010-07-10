How to Measure a Bathroom Sink

If you go window shopping for bathroom sinks, you will be wowed at the variety of types, colors, materials and sizes available out there. But don't just grab one that catches your attention. You'll need to coordinate your new sink with other elements of your bathroom, including its design and style. More importantly, you must select a sink that will fit into your bathroom. Precision in figuring out bathroom sink dimensions is required if you are replacing your current sink and hope to get one that fits into the same space. Even if you are starting from scratch, taking sink measurements is essential.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Current Bathroom Sink Dimensions

If your current bathroom sink is chipped, showing wear and tear or simply years out of fashion, you can replace the existing sink and work with the same exact footprint. That means that you can remove the current sink and place a new one in the same cut-out as long as purchase one with the same sink measurements.

Advertisement

If it is a standard bathroom sink size, finding one that will fit won't be a problem. The dimensions of round sinks are mostly 16 to 20 inches in diameter. Rectangular sinks are usually 19 to 24 inches wide and 16 to 23 inches front to back. Bathroom sink depth tends to be 5 to 8 inches.

Measuring for a Replacement Sink

You want to buy a replacement sink with the same length, width and height of your current sink. So those are the sink measurements you take. Use a tape measure to learn the side-to-side width and the front-to-back length of the sink you are replacing.

Advertisement

After that, measure height and depth. Keep in mind that these are two different measurements. Measure the height of your old sink on the sink's exterior, top to bottom. This is easier to do after you have removed the sink and set it on a workbench or table. Depth is a different animal altogether. It is the interior measurement of the water basin, calculating the depth of the water the sink can hold. Measure from the deepest part of the sink to the overflow.

Advertisement

Measuring for a New Sink

If you are putting in a completely new bathroom and want to figure out how big a sink you can get, first figure out what kind you want. If you want a pedestal sink or a wall-mounted sink, you'll need to study the bathroom floor plan to see where the plumbing will be. This will help you determine where the sink should go and the amount of space you have to work with.

If you want to have a drop-in sink, you'll need to measure your vanity's countertop space to figure out how large the sink can be. First, measure from the front of the vanity to the back wall. Then, measure the distance across the top of the vanity for length. Keep in mind that you need to leave between 4 and 6 inches of counter space on each side of your sink for keeping bathroom articles like soap.