How to Disinfect a Sink Drain

Image Credit: mtreasure/iStock/GettyImages

A necessity in every kitchen is the sink. It brings water for washing everything from fruits and vegetables to the dishes at the end of a meal. It holds countless things throughout the day and while we may not think about it, the kitchen sink is actually one of the dirtiest and most germ-infested places in the kitchen.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Many of us probably assume the sink is clean since we wash dishes there in soapy water. However, the typical dishwashing soap doesn't kill the germs that live on the surface of the sink or inside the drain. The drain is as bad if not worse since everything gets washed down it, yet the drain itself hardly ever gets cleaned.

Using Bleach as a Sink Cleaner

Bleach is a chemical that's found in many households and has a variety of uses, although it's often overlooked and many people don't usually like to use it. While it has extremely strong cleaning properties, it also has a very strong smell.

Using it as a sink cleaner is beneficial because it will kill all the germs and disinfect the surface of the sink along with the inside of the plumbing. Simply fill your sink with warm water and add a bit of bleach to the water. Use a cloth and wipe down any surface you wish to sanitize, including your faucet and handles.

This process should be completed at least once per week to rid your sink and drain from any harmful bacteria. Many people overlook the sink when cleaning when it should be a regular addition to your cleaning list. There are many other areas in your home that could use regular cleanings, and it should be important to add them all to the cleaning list.

How to Disinfect the Kitchen Sink Naturally

If you're the kind of person that likes to avoid harsh chemicals such as bleach, you can also clean your kitchen sink and disinfect your drain with other household products. Vinegar and hydrogen peroxide make a great team if you're looking for a natural yet thorough clean.

Advertisement

For hard surfaces such as your kitchen or bathroom sink, spray them with vinegar followed by hydrogen peroxide that has a concentration level of at least 3 percent. Let them sit and air dry. This will allow the products to disinfect the kitchen sink naturally.

Regular Sink and Drain Maintenance

Sanitizing your kitchen, bathroom and laundry room sink is important. If implemented into your regular home maintenance, you get a cleaner home and no nasty surprises where germs are concerned.

When cleaning sinks, remember that there are lots of bacteria in sink drains, so these need to be cleaned regularly as well. Using combinations of natural household items such as vinegar, salt, baking soda and boiling water will help prevent any buildup that may begin to form in the plumbing that could eventually lead to clogged drains.

​Read more:​ How To Unclog A Drain With Salt and Boiling Water