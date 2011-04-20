How to Improve the Water Pressure in a Bathroom Sink

If a bathroom sink faucet is not delivering enough water pressure, but your showerhead and the rest of the faucets are working properly, adjusting the pressure regulator to raise household water pressure will not solve the problem. There are only three possible causes for low pressure at an isolated faucet: First, the shutoff valve under the vanity is the wrong type of fitting, it is partially closed or it is defective; second, the faucet aerator is partially blocked; or third, the pipe feeding water to that particular faucet is clogged.