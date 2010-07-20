How to Measure for a Bathtub Drain

Step 4: Measure Vertical and Horizontal Distance

Position yourself level to the floor to take some measurements if you don't have the old drain still attached. Measure straight down from the bathtub drain hole to the level where the piping branches off toward the drain (the plumbing pipe splits in two directions; the one for the overflow tank will go straight up, and the other will branch toward the drain). Write down the measurement for the vertical distance between the drain hole and the level where the piping branches off toward the drain.