How to Weld HDPE

Step 4: Press the Heated Surfaces Together and Let Cool

Lay the heat gun aside and then press the heated work pieces together at the point at which they are to be joined. The HDPE will ooze slightly at the joint on both pieces. Allow the two pieces of HDPE to cool for three minutes while you hold them in place and wait another 10 minutes before applying pressure to the welded joint or attempting to install the pipe. When the two pieces of HDPE have cooled to below 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius), the HDPE plastic parts will be fused together. At this point, you can install the new piece or continue your project as applicable.