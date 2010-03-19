How to Fix a Loose Single-Handle Shower Faucet

Single-handle shower faucets are becoming more common in homes because of their simplicity, durability and the fact that they prevent scalds more effectively than faucets with two handles. A wide range of these types of faucets are on the market. A loose shower handle will usually occur well before the shower actually becomes worn enough internally to drip, so repairing it sooner rather than later is always a good strategy.

The two most common shower faucet types use either an internal ball mechanism to mix and direct the water or an internal cartridge to mix and direct the water. In both cases, the diverter mechanism is what the shower handle is attached to. When the faucet leaks, it may be due to a worn plastic valve stem or a loose valve handle, although other problems may cause leaks as well. Both types of faucets are relatively easy to fix. Following a few simple steps may save you the expense of hiring a plumber.