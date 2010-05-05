How to Calculate GPM From PSI

Pressure information such as pressure drops through sections of piping is usually related to flow capacity in gallons per minute (gpm). Each piping system is unique due to a variety of factors including smoothness and the way sections join, but generally pressure has to increase as a function of the square of flow increase. Therefore, if flow doubles, pressure has usually had to quadruple to affect the change in a flowing system. Manufacturers of different types of piping publish flow-pressure data about their products. You can use this data to calculate gpm from pounds per square inch (psi).