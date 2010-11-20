How to Paint a Marble Fireplace Surround

If you want to change up the look of your marble fireplace surround, it's understandable to be apprehensive about painting a surface so close to fire, but because stone fireplace surrounds don't typically get very hot, you can paint them with chalk paint without worry since this paint is not flammable. Chalk paints can still chip, crack, and peel when exposed to high temperatures, though, so if the surround or hearth tends to get very hot, you can use heat-resistant paints that are rated for use inside fireplaces instead.