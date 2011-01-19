How to Stop Odor and Smell From Oil-Based Paint

Additives can be added to the paint prior to applying to cover up some of the smell. They will not remove the fumes or VOCs, but they will cover up the smell. Use a few drops of vanilla extract or peppermint oil per gallon of paint.

Oil paint releases fumes called volatile organic compounds, or VOCs. These fumes can cause headaches, dizziness and a possible blackout. According to the U.S. Environment Protection Agency, or EPA, oil-based paints also can irritate the eyes and skin, even causing the skin to crackle. Removing these fumes and the smell can be difficult. Oil-based paints dry slowly. The thicker the coating of paint, the longer the paint will take to dry. Reduce the smell by taking steps while painting and try some home remedies afterward to remove the smell quickly.