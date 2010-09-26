How Long Should Fresh Silicone Caulk Dry Before Using the Shower?

Image Credit: hikesterson/iStock/GettyImages

Silicone caulk is used to seal the edges of water-connected installations in bathrooms, kitchens and other rooms. Caulk is a compound that emerges like a paste but dries solid to prevent water from slipping into the seams between fixtures such as tubs and tile or sinks and counters.

The compound consists of a polymeric substance that, although fluid when applied, cures itself over time, hardening the substance and waterproofing the seam. Using a recently caulked shower should be postponed until curing is complete.

Tip The drying and curing time for caulks may vary, depending on the type of caulk you're using. Always follow the manufacturer's instructions when determining when you can use your shower after caulking.

Drying and Curing

The caulking process after application involves two phases — drying and curing. The caulk must first dry until it's dry to the touch and won't smear or move when touched. This makes it safe for other work to be done in the area without having to worry about the surface. However, dry does not mean that it's safe to shower. The caulk has to go through the second part of the process — becoming fully cured — before it will hold up to water usage.

There are a number of silicone caulk products available on the market. The manufacturer's directions vary for each type. Standard silicone caulks will be dry to the touch within 30 to 60 minutes, which allows other work to be done in the area without the risk of smudging or damage to the surface of the caulk.

Silicone caulk curing, however, takes longer. Most standard silicone caulks require 24 hours to fully cure. There are "fast-drying" and "fast-curing" caulk options on the market that may be dry enough for use after one to three hours, but manufacturers often recommend waiting longer.

Factors Affecting Drying Times

The levels of humidity and heat in the room affect the drying process. In a humid room, caulk will normally dry at the speed indicated in the manufacturer's instructions.

However, in a dry room or in cooler weather when the air tends to be dryer, curing can take up to two to three times longer. If you think the space where you're using the caulk is going to have a lower humidity, check the manual and any manufacturer information online to see how to compensate for a longer potential curing time.

While it might seem that applying a heat gun to the line of caulk will promote faster drying and curing, this isn't the case. The compounds in the caulk actually soften when heat is applied, which will affect the seal between the silicone caulk and the surfaces it's meant to join. In fact, heat is often used to help with old caulking removal, so using a hair dryer or a heat gun can actually disrupt the process.

Use Caution With Drying Times

The best way to proceed is to err on the side of caution. Even so-called fast-drying silicone caulk products can need up to 12 hours before being fully cured, and most will need at least 24.

With different types of caulk, such as polyurethanes, you may need to wait up to 10 days until the caulk is entirely cured. Make sure your schedule provides extra time for the material to fully cure so you don't ruin your own hard work.