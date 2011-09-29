How to Fix a GE Oven Showing Error F2

Image Credit: Iliana Mestari/Moment/GettyImages

If you have a GE oven, the error code F2 on the oven means that the temperature sensor has detected a temperature in excess of the preset threshold. The cause could be a sensor malfunction. However, that's unlikely because there are several GE oven error codes, and a bad sensor should trigger an F3 error code, not F2. Nevertheless, you should test the sensor anyway. If it checks out, you're probably going to have to replace the control panel because it's likely fried.

GE Oven Temperature Sensor Basics

The temperature sensor is a thermistor, which is a metal rod with a resistance that varies with temperature. It has a pair of leads that connect to a meter on the control panel that converts the incoming current to a temperature reading.

During the Bake cycle, the meter will trigger the F2 code if the temperature exceeds a value in a range from 615 degrees Fahrenheit to 630 degrees Fahrenheit. If you have a self-cleaning oven, you should see an F2 error code when the temperature reaches a value higher than 915 degrees Fahrenheit to 930 degrees Fahrenheit during the Clean cycle. Either way, the control panel shuts off the power, and you can't use the oven until you resolve the issue.

Sometimes you can pull the plug on the stove to reset the controls and it will start working again, but it may work only temporarily, which means either the sensor or control panel is malfunctioning. The sensor is fairly easy to test and replace, so you should do that before you worry about the control panel.

Testing GE Oven Temperature Sensor

You test an oven temperature sensor with an ohmmeter in the same way you would conduct a continuity test. However, as Parts Dr advises, it isn't exactly the same thing because you'll never get a reading of zero ohms. Instead, you're checking that the actual resistance measures a value within the working range of the device. To conduct the test, you must locate the sensor in the oven compartment, unplug it and remove it.

Set the ohmmeter to read ohms (Ω) in the 2K or 4K range or, if you have an auto-ranging meter, just set it to read ohms (Ω). Insert the leads into the plug receptacles on the sensor and note the reading. The sensor is normal if the reading is in a range from 1,080 to 1,090 Ω, but a reading higher than that indicates a bad sensor. Replace it.

Check and Replace Control Panel

If the temperature sensor is good and you're still getting the F2 error code, the high temperature has probably fused the solder connections on the control board. You have to replace the whole thing — replacing individual components isn't an option unless you're a tech expert.

The display is part of the control panel. Unscrew the casing around the display to access the panel. Whether it's situated above the oven or above the burners, the screws are readily accessible, although you may need to refer to your owner's manual to find them. Be sure to unplug the stove or turn off the breaker before you do this.

Remove the panel by unscrewing it and separating the quick-connect electrical fittings. You can order a new one from an online parts supplier, and it will probably arrive within a week. Plug in the new control panel, put the stove back together and the stove will be operational again.