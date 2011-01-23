My Kitchen Drain Is Clogged and Drano Does Not Work

Image Credit: Moyo Studio/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

If your kitchen drain is clogged and Drano is not working, it's time to come up with an alternative solution. There are many possible causes for a clog in a kitchen sink, including grease and certain foods. No matter what's causing the clog, the first step for many people is to pour Drano in the kitchen sink. When that isn't working, there are other options to get that drain cleared.

Using a Plunger

If Drano is not working, you can try a plunger. Many people don't realize that there are different kinds of plungers. A sink plunger has a cup-shaped rubber cut and will not work well in a toilet, while a toilet plunger has a bell-sized cup and won't work as well in a sink, according to Toilet Advisors. Using the right plunger is important because it allows you to get the proper amount of suction pressure needed to unclog a drain.

If you have a double-bowl kitchen sink, seal one with a stopper. Place the base of the plunger flat against the drain surface and plunge up and down several times to create a vacuum that unclogs the drain. Before plunging make sure there is no Drano in the kitchen sink, as this could splash back on you or your clothing. For future clogs, it's usually best to try plunging first before pouring Drano Kitchen Granules or other products in the sink.

If Drano Is Not Working

If products like Drano Kitchen Granules Clog Remover haven't worked, you can make a homemade drain cleaner from products you probably have right at home. Pouring 1/2 cup of baking soda down the drain, followed five minutes later by 1 cup of vinegar, is often an effective solution to clogs caused by grease or soapy buildup. The combination will fizz a bit and should be left for about 30 minutes before running hot water to flush the pipes.

Some homeowners actually prefer using a baking soda and vinegar mixture instead of products like Drano or Liquid Plumr. But you shouldn't use homemade products with store-bought chemicals. If you recently poured Drano in the kitchen sink, or left Drano in the sink overnight, clear it up or wait until it drains through before putting anything else in the drain. Mixing chemicals is never a good idea.

Snake It Out

If you've tried everything else and that clog won't budge, use a drain snake. A snake is a flexible cable that is pushed down the drain until it reaches the clog. The snake spins around, working its way through the clog. If the clog is located after the sink trap, you can remove the trap plug or the entire trap. You'll have fewer bends to get past, making it easier to reach the clog.

If you have a two-bowl sink, another method is to straighten out a wire coat hanger, leaving a hook at the end, and work it down into the waste tee. This is a common area for clogs and the obstruction can often be hooked and removed with the coat hanger. As with plunging, it's easier and safer to use a snake or coat hanger before pouring Drano in the kitchen sink.