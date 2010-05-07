How to Repair a Lamp Shade

Step 2: Re-glue the Shade

Pour a small amount of white glue onto a paper plate. Moisten the paintbrush and brush 1/4 inch along the edge of the fabric or paper. Usually you can see the line of the former glue, so follow that line. Paint the underside of the other part of the shade and press these two sections together. Use a bull clamp at the rim wire closest to the repair to hold the two materials together until the glue dries (about six hours).