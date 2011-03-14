How to Adjust the Handle on a Moen Annabelle Kitchen Faucet

The Moen Anabelle is a pull-down kitchen faucet equipped with the Reflex system for smooth operation and docking of the spout. You can buy the Moen Anabelle at Home Depot, Lowe's and any other outlet that stocks Moen products. It's a stylish faucet that you can mount on a one-, two-, three- or four-hole sink or countertop.

The single handle of the Moen Anabelle is mounted on the right side of the faucet base, and one of the more common Moen Anabelle problems is that there seems to be no way to remove it. That's because the set screw is well hidden behind a cap under the lever, and you actually have to lift the lever to see the cap. You have to remove the handle to service the valve, and you have to be able to tighten the handle if it's loose, so you need to know how to access this screw. Don't worry, though, because it's easier than it looks.

You'll Need a 3/32-Inch Hex Wrench

Put away your standard 1/8-inch hex wrench when you're servicing a Moen faucet. The company uses hex screws that require a 3/32-inch wrench, which may be included on your retractable set of hex keys but probably isn't. You may have to go to the store to buy one, and if you do, put it in a safe place because you'll need it whenever you want to make a Moen kitchen faucet adjustment.

Accessing the Set Screw

Now that you know where the set screw is located, you need to pop off the cap before you can access it. You may be able to do this with your fingers, but if not, use a flat-head screwdriver to pry it off. This is easier to do if the handle is all the way up, which turns the water on, so close the shutoff valves under the sink to avoid wasting water.

Once the cap is off, insert the long end of the hex wrench into the hole and poke it around until it engages with the screw. The wrench should be at about a 30-degree angle with respect to the base of the faucet to engage the screw. If you can insert the wrench by more than half its length, you missed the screw, so pull it out and start over.

Once the wrench is engaged, turn it counterclockwise to loosen the screw. The screw is seated inside the handle and won't come out, so you can't lose it, but when it's loose enough, you'll be able to lift the handle and remove it. When you're done with your Moen kitchen faucet adjustment, replace the handle by reversing the procedure for removing it.

Moen Anabelle Cartridge Replacement

After you remove the handle, you need to remove the dome to access the cartridge. You do this by giving it a half-turn in the counterclockwise direction or, on older models, completely unscrewing it by hand. This reveals a plastic retaining nut that you can loosen with a wrench. Remove the nut and pull out the cartridge.

To install a new cartridge, you basically reverse the procedure. Apply reasonable pressure to tighten the retaining nut, but don't overdo it because it's plastic and can break. Tighten the dome by hand to avoid scratching it with your wrench or pliers. Be sure to tighten the set screw for the handle securely with the hex wrench or the handle will wobble.