How to Fix a Phone Jack

Step 1: Check the Phone Cord

The first thing you should do is check the cord on your phone (if it has one) and make sure that the plug connects to the handset as well as the base. If that is all good and you still have no dial tone, then check the other phones in your home to see if they are also dead. If you have another phone that is working, try plugging the phone that is not working into that jack to make sure that the phone doesn't break. If it gets a dial tone, then you know the phone is OK. If all the phones are without dial tones, then there is a bigger issue.