Whether they are moving or have moved on to a different way of receiving TV signals, many homeowners are faced with the question of how to dispose of a satellite dish. It's somewhat of a loaded question because the satellite TV dish system consists of metal and plastic parts as well as circuit boards that contain lead, mercury, and cadmium, and other types of hazardous waste that is banned from many landfills. So, you can't just dump the system in the trash for curbside pickup or recycling services.

The parabolic dish that receives the satellite signal is the most visible part of the system, but there are others. Fortunately, most parts of satellite dishes can be recycled or reused in some way, but the individual components that make up the system may need to be handled differently. And while the major satellite TV providers, like DISH and DIRECTV, may offer next-day installation, none offer dish removal services. You have to remove the dish from the roof yourself.

Removing Satellite Dishes

Before determining what to do with an old satellite dish and its components, you have to get the dish off the roof. For some handy homeowners, dish removal can be a DIY project as long as you are comfortable with working on ladders and on the roof. Be sure to practice ladder safety and wear the proper safety equipment when working.

Another option is to call the company that installed the system, or you can call any satellite dish installer. Local roofing companies may also remove the dish. It will cost between $100 and $200 for the job. The fee will go up depending on the conditions, such as dishes located in hard-to-reach areas of the roof.

The company may charge more if it removes the foot plate. This is the piece that connects the dish to the roofing materials. If it is removed, the roof must be repaired to prevent leaks. The removal company may add an extra charge for hauling away the dish itself.

How to Recycle Your Old Satellite Dish

Most components of a satellite dish system can be recycled, but be aware that some systems contain parts that you only lease, meaning the company owns them. These are usually items like receivers and some wireless components. Not every system consists of leased parts, but some do. The company's customer service desk can tell you what needs to be returned and can provide directions on how to return it. Shipping is usually free.

Once installed, most of the system becomes your property, and you have to figure out how to dispose of satellite dish equipment. Recycling the rest of the system is up to you.

Electronic components, like receivers, converters, and remotes, fall into the hazardous material category and require e-waste recycling. Start by contacting the service provider to determine if it has an electronic waste recycling program. Frankly, don't expect a lot of help. Many companies direct you to the Earth 911 website, an independent organization, and its searchable database of recycling companies. Call a recycling facility near you (or your local waste management department) to find out exactly what it will accept and if it offers a pickup service.

Some companies do have recycling programs but be aware that company recycling programs change. For example, there was a time when Best Buy, the chain of electronics stores, recycled Dish equipment. But currently, Best Buy only accepts DIRECTV set-top boxes and converters for recycling.

Local Recycling Options

There are other options when you can't work with a satellite company recycling program. Because electronics recycling is different from recycling cardboard or aluminum cans, most towns don't include electronics in regular pickups. But many do have a few special days set aside throughout the year for accepting electronic equipment. These are usually offered by individual towns or on the county level. Check town and county websites for information.

Once you've determined how to dispose of satellite dish electronic components, you still have to deal with the parabolic dish itself. These are usually made of plastic or metal, and they often fall outside of regular recycling programs. Check the Earth 911 database for companies that recycle scrap metal.

Some people choose to reuse, repurpose, or upcycle the dish. The internet is full of ideas for painting dishes and turning them into garden art, bird baths, and fountains. Large dishes can serve as the roof of a small gazebo.

