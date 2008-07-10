How to Drill Fiberglass

Step 2: Use the Correct Drill Bit

If you haven't been advised by a product manufacturer on the correct drill bit to use but you know what screws you'll use, then do a test hole in a piece of scrap wood to ensure you use the right drill bit. Find a bit slightly narrower than the required screw, drill into the wood, and then try inserting the screw. If the screw is going in hard, you'll need the next-size-up drill bit or larger. There needs to be little resistance so the fiberglass won't be strained but enough resistance that the screw threads in for a good hold.