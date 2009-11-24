How to Remove Rodent Urine Odor

Image Credit: Liudmila Chernetska/iStock/GettyImages

One of the first signs of a rodent infestation is an unpleasant, musky smell. If there is a rat pee smell in your home, it is important to identify the source of the stench and dispose of any pesky rodents as safely and humanely as possible. Then you can focus on cleanup and ratproofing your home for the future.

The Best Cleaning and Odor-Removal Methods

For the best and most efficient rodent urine smell removal, you will need to locate where the odor is coming from. Look for droppings, streaks along the walls and countertops, and small paw prints or if possible, simply follow the stench. If you find a corpse, remove it while wearing protective gear. If you find or suspect live rodents, it's generally best to call a professional exterminator to get rid of them.

Once the rodent is gone, it is crucial to clean up and sanitize the contaminated areas of your home immediately. Aside from making the smell worse, if you don't safely clean up rat droppings, they could present a health hazard. After you've disposed of all rat-related debris, use a bleach solution to eradicate the smell and properly sanitize everything. Mix 1 part bleach with 10 parts water, apply this solution over the affected area, and let it sit for several minutes before wiping it down.

Then to further deodorize the area, you can sprinkle a thin layer of baking soda around it. This will help neutralize and absorb any lingering odors. It's also a good idea to install a deodorizer pouch where you found the rat, which can help improve the air quality and protect your home from rat pee smell in the future.

How to Deter Rats

After you get rid of the rat urine smell, it's time to ratproof your home. This is the best way to ensure that the smell doesn't come back. Keep in mind that killing rodents will only cause others to move into the space unless you successfully deter them from doing so.

Make sure all your food is sealed and put away in sturdy containers and if you have pets, don't leave their food sitting out. Seal any gaps or cracks around doors, window frames, or any other potential entry points. It's also a good idea to remove any items that are stacked close to the exterior of your home, like firewood, and to trim and weed any plantings nearby because rodents love hiding in these spots.