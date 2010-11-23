How to Open a Broken Combination Lock

Image Credit: fhm/Moment/GettyImages

A lock is only effective if you control the power to open it. If you find that your broken combination lock has locked you away from your belongings, it is possible to regain access. Some methods are more destructive than others. Depending on why your combination lock has broken, you may be able to salvage it during the opening process.

Use the Reset Key

It's quite common for combination locks to include a key for entry without the code. This key works even if the lock isn't broken, and it should be your first attempted solution to a combination lock that won't open. While this is the simplest solution, it won't work if the problem with your combination lock involves a jammed shackle.

Keep in mind that some reset keys are only used to reset the code from the previous combination and you must input the former code first.

Clear the Shackle

You might use a combination lock to secure an outdoor area, like a shed, leaving it exposed to the weather and natural environment. An outdoor lock might experience rust, frost, or a physical blockage in the shackle that jams the lock closed even when you've entered the correct combination, resulting in a combination padlock that won't open.

Freezing temperatures can cause the lock shackle and locking mechanism to constrict, seizing up the lock. First, if your lock has one, try using a reset key that has been warmed between your hands.

To clear physical obstructions, try pouring alcohol hand sanitizer into the lock to flush out ice and any debris. If this doesn't work, lubricant products can help unseize rusted lock parts and prevent corrosion in the future. If you own a Master Lock, the manufacturer only recommends Master Lock lubricant for use on its locks. Using a different lubricant could void your warranty.

A combination lock that's not opening, even when you input the correct combination, could indicate a defunct lock and may be covered under a warranty. For example, if any Master Lock stops working during the life of the product due to a defunct product or workmanship defect, Master Lock will replace the item. While the company will replace the product, it will not pay any locksmith fees for cutting the defunct lock.

Call a Locksmith

If your combination lock is still not opening after trying the appropriate methods, it's time to reach out to a professional locksmith. You may be tempted to try to force your way through the lock with bolt cutters. Save yourself some time and effort. Many common combination locks and padlocks are made from case-hardened steel to protect them from being forced open by bolt cutters and similar tools.