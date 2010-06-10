How to Refinish Interior Brick Floors

Step 3: Apply the Paint Mixture

Pour a small amount of watered-down paint into a shallow cup or container and do a spot test to find the right ratio of water to paint to achieve the correct opacity. You can choose from acrylic, chalk, or grout renewal paint in white or off-white. Working in small sections (no more than two or three bricks at a time so the paint doesn't dry out), apply the wash mixture into grout lines with a paintbrush or old toothbrush. Using a damp cloth, rub the paint into the grout and then wipe the paint over the entire surface of the brick.