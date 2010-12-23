How to Get Rid of Roaches in Your Microwave

If you have an infestation of cockroaches in your microwave, it is crucial to take immediate steps to get rid of them to avoid health problems and damage to your microwave. This is especially crucial if someone in your home has a condition such as asthma, because roaches can worsen the condition. Getting rid of roaches in your microwave is a simple process.
Tip
If roaches are widespread throughout your home and out-of-control, you may need to call a professional to come spray your home.
Things You'll Need
Disinfectant cleaning solution
Anti roach solution
Cup
Wine
How to Get Rid of Roaches in the Microwave
Step 1
Unplug the microwave, and remove any removable components such as the microwave dish or plate.
Step 2
Purchase a disinfectant cleaning agent that contains bleach. Spray the inside of the microwave thoroughly, and allow the agent to sit in the microwave for about five to 10 minutes.
Step 3
Wipe the cleaning solution off with a clean cloth.
Step 4
Sit the microwave outside in the backyard. Get an anti-roach or insect-killing solution. Spray the solution heavily into the microwave. Allow the solution to sit in the microwave for about an hour.
Step 5
Wipe any dead roaches that appear out of the microwave. Spray the microwave with the cleaning solution one more time, and allow it to sit for another hour.
Step 6
Wipe the microwave off with a clean cloth. Spray the inside of the microwave with the cleaning solution, and dry it off with a clean cloth.
Step 7
Place the microwave on your back porch. Leave the microwave on the porch for an entire day. Place a small cup of cheap wine in the microwave. Roaches will die if they drink this. Check the microwave to ensure that roaches are no longer present.