How to Clean the Flame Sensor on Rheem Heaters

Rheem manufactures gas water heaters and furnaces, and if your gas furnace is blowing cold air, the problem could be the flame sensor. This inexpensive part functions like the thermocouple in a standing pilot system sometimes used for water heaters, but instead of monitoring a pilot flame, the flame sensor monitors the burners. It has two parts: a straight or bent rod a few inches in length and an insulated base with a wire connector. When the probe gets covered with carbon deposits, it can't detect a flame, but it's easy to clean, and a replacement flame sensor, should it be needed, is inexpensive, usually costing less than $20.