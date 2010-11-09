How to Determine the Age of a Furnace

Step 1: Check Out the Furnace

Don't expect a date of manufacture to be plainly listed on an older furnace. Instead, look on the surface of the furnace for a paper or metal tag that contains a serial number and/or the name of the furnace manufacturer. The age of the furnace isn't always easy to detect from the label, so you might need to check out other furnace parts for information. Other places to look for serial numbers are relays or gas valves (and while you're looking all around, this might be a good time to note if your furnace needs a tune-up). Typically, furnaces over 30 years old don't have serial numbers to help in determining the age of the furnace.