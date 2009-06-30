How to Replace a Baseboard Heater

Electric baseboard heaters supply heat in rooms where it's difficult to install ducts from a furnace. They're more expensive to run than gas heat, but the trade-off is that they're simpler to install and simpler to replace if they go bad. If your baseboard heater stops working and there's no indication that the problem is with the circuitry in your house, you can pick up a new heater at your local home improvement store and replace it yourself in less than an hour.