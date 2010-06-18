How to Clean Heating Ducts in Mobile Homes

Heat and air conditioning are delivered to each room of a mobile home through a network of ducts that are attached to vents. The ducts are usually constructed of aluminum tubes or rectangular shafts that run the length of the home. Double-wides are set up with two parallel ducts that are connected by a center segment. It gives the appearance of the letter H. The ducts need to be removed and periodically cleaned to avoid triggering allergy attacks when family members are mold-sensitive.