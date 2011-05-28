How to Heat Bath Water if Your Gas Is Off

Image Credit: bymuratdeniz/iStock/GettyImages

The easiest and simplest method to heat bathwater when there is no gas running to the water heater is to use the stove. This method is ideal if you are experiencing a power outage caused by a storm, a broken water heater or a gas shortage. However, this will depend on whether your stove is gas or electric and if you still have electricity.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Ideal Bathwater Temperature

The ideal temperature for a bath is 112 degrees Fahrenheit or lower if you prefer. At 112 F, the water is at the optimal temperature to remove dirt and bacteria from your body. When manually heating bathwater, you will have less control over the temperature. Just remember that water is considered scalding at 120 F and higher, so avoid anything at this level.

When you are manually heating bathwater, you will be most successful by mixing hot water that you have heated manually (probably by boiling it on the stove) with the cold water from the tub's faucet. First, fill the tub halfway with cold water. Next, find the largest pot you own — preferably a stockpot — and fill it with water, leaving space at the top to bring the water to a boil. The method of heating the water will depend on the circumstances; if you do not have gas to the whole house and you have a gas stove, it will not work.

If there is no gas to the house but you have electricity, you should have no problem using a solely electric stove top. However, if no gas to the house means that you cannot use your stove, there are a few other options to bring the water to a boil.

Other Ways to Heat Water

An outdoor propane grill can easily bring the water to a boil. Light the grill and place the pot of water directly on the grill as you would on a stove. Keep grilling safety precautions in mind and watch your footing as you bring the pot back into the house.

The water could also be heated in the microwave. Using a microwave-safe container, heat the water in small intervals, stirring in between until it boils. The length of time will depend on the amount of water and the wattage of the microwave. Be careful when you are removing the container since it will be very hot. Continue this until the bathwater reaches the desired temperature.

Advertisement

Important Safety Considerations

Always wear oven mitts when you are handling a pot or container full of boiling water. Step carefully and don't splash. You should wear shoes just in case you do splash.

Never put anything electrical into the bathwater because it will not heat the water and can lead to electrocution. Make sure to turn off all gas dials. If you smell gas, avoid igniting anything, including candles and cigarettes, and call a professional immediately.

If your power is out and you do not have access to flashlights or lanterns, it may be advisable for you to avoid boiling water on the stove top. Without the ability to see what you are doing, moving a large pot of water can be extremely dangerous.