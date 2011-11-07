Image Credit: TriggerPhoto/iStock/GettyImages

Cultured marble bathroom sinks are durable and low maintenance, but sometimes they develop small hairline cracks. This phenomenon is called "crazing." Are you wondering how to fix crazing in cultured marble bathroom sinks? It's entirely possible to do it on your own.

Advertisement

About Cultured Marble

Cultured marble is different from solid marble, as it is made from stone particles, resin and pigments. It is cast into molds that can be used to make countertops, backsplashes, bathtubs and sinks. These molds are then lined with gel coatings that bond to the surface and create a transparent, durable surface.

Sinks made of cultured marble look expensive, but their cost averages about 40 percent less than natural stone. Since they do not have grout joints, these sinks are easier to clean. You can clean them with most household cleaners, and wiping their smooth surfaces requires very little effort. Of course, you wouldn't want to drop a heavy item into a cultured marble sink since it could cause damage.

What Causes Crazing?

Crazing can appear near the drain of your sink or on nearby basin edges and countertops. It can happen in a cultured marble sink when the water temperature is too high. Experts suggest not using a water temperature of more than 130 degrees Fahrenheit. This excessive heat can make the drain expand, which makes the gel coating crack.

Crazing Repair Techniques

The most conservative way to fix crazing is to pour 1 cup of bleach and 1 cup of hot water into the sink. Allow it to sit for eight hours; you can pour it in before you go to sleep but set a timer so you won't forget about it in the morning. Drain the bleach and water and then scrub the cracking with an old toothbrush. Once it is completely dry, apply a cultured marble gel coating.

If the bleach did not do the trick, do not apply the coating. Instead, you can try using some tinted marble epoxy, which you may be able to mix until it matches the marble color of your sink. Using a small paintbrush and slight pressure, paint the epoxy into the crazing.

Advertisement

Once it is completely dry, remove the excess epoxy carefully with a razor blade. You can then smooth down your work with fine-grit sandpaper. Work the area until the surface is flush all around. Rinse and dry the sink and then apply the gel coating.

Painting the Sink

You may also try to paint your cultured marble sink. For this, you will need painters' tape, a degreasing solution, epoxy paint and a natural bristle paintbrush. Turn off the bathroom's water source, tape off the entire brim of the sink basin and wash it well. Rinse the sink well and let it dry completely.

Be sure to read the epoxy paint package completely and make sure that the color matches the sink. Apply the paint as directed using the natural bristle brush. Once it is finished and dried, you can apply the gel coating. For such small applications, you likely won't need a respirator, but check the product instructions before getting started. Either way, be sure the area is well ventilated.