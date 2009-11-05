How to Weatherproof a Mailbox

Image Credit: Apostrophe Productions/Photodisc/GettyImages

Mail is an important form of communication, and essential documents still come through the postal service. Having a mailbox that keeps your mail in perfect condition should be a priority because opening your mailbox to find damp or wet mail could make you miss crucial information. If you have doubts about the state of your mailbox, there are small fixes you can make to improve its condition. Otherwise, you may need to consider replacing the mailbox altogether.

Crack or Seam Repair

A common reason your mailbox leaks is because the seams may be compromised due to a sideswipe, collision, or various weather conditions. It's also possible that there are cracks or small holes in your mailbox that allow the rain to penetrate the interior. To seal your mailbox, spray a layer of Flex Seal on the exterior. Flex Seal will fill any small holes or cracks and will also seal the seams. It creates a watertight rubber coating over the exterior of the mailbox, but it may require more than one coat to obtain sufficient protection.

Filling larger holes with caulk can also be a good solution to keep moisture out if holes are the issue. If the issue remains at the seams, then applying weather stripping could fix this problem as well.

Rusted or Damaged Parts

To keep your mail safe from the elements, you also need to make sure that the parts are not rusted or damaged. The door may begin falling open if you let the hinges become rusty or if the latch has been overused and no longer closes properly. If the latch is rusty or broken, you don't need to replace the entire mailbox; just replace the latch, which will be less costly.

If you notice that the problem is that the inside of the mailbox has become rusted over time, a mailbox liner could be useful. The rigid aluminum bottom and flexible sleeve fit inside your mailbox, creating a protective layer between the rusted inside and the mail.

Proper Mailbox Replacements

It's possible that even after many attempts at repair, your mailbox may simply need to be replaced. If you wish to replace your mailbox, then consider its composition. A long-lasting, weatherproof option is what you will need, and for all-over protection, it is best to go with cast aluminum or stainless steel. A recessed opening is a good choice since the overhang will help prevent water from coming through the door seam. There are many options for mailbox replacement. However, keep in mind that they must still meet the code requirements of the United States Postal Service.