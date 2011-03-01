Where Is My Doorbell Transformer: How to Find Your Doorbell Transformer

Image Credit: EyeWolf/Moment/GettyImages

If your doorbell stops working, your first question should be "Where is my doorbell transformer?" because there's a good chance it has something to do with the problem. The doorbell transformer powers the chime, and every doorbell system that is wired into a home's electrical system (and isn't battery powered) has one, even modern video systems like Nest Hello or Ring Doorbell. The transformer steps down the house voltage from 120 volts to a low voltage, usually 24 volts, that can be used by the chime.

The chime is the main working component of the doorbell system — the doorbell itself being the switch that activates it — and it has to be located in a place where you can hear it, which could be by the front door, but it also might be in the kitchen, the dining room or a stairwell. The transformer is often mounted close to the chime (and seldom near the front door, where the doorbell is located), but there are a number of alternative locations where you might find it.

You need to locate the transformer if your existing doorbell stopped working, and you need to repair it, or you want to replace it with a new doorbell. You're looking for a small metal box about 3 inches square that may be silver, white or brass-colored. The box has flanges for screws, and it's usually mounted to a wall or a horizontal surface, such as a shelf. The box has an incoming 12- or 14-gauge wiring cable for the incoming 120-volt power. The transformer has two or three external terminals for the doorbell wires supplying 24-volt electricity to the doorbell chime.

Doorbell Transformer Location Possibilities

No one has established a standard doorbell transformer location because it depends on many factors, including the house construction, the location of the chime, the source of electricity that powers the transformer and the preferences of the person who installed it. It makes sense to locate the transformer near the main electrical panel or even inside it wired directly to a circuit breaker, so that's the first place you might want to look. It could also be mounted on the wall and plugged into an electrical outlet right next to the service panel. If you don't find it there, there are a number of other common locations.

​In the garage:​ It may be mounted on the wall and plugged into the electrical outlet that powers the garage door opener. Sometimes, the outlet for the garage door opener is on the ceiling, so don't forget to look there as well as behind any shelf units standing against the wall.

​In a closet near the front door, in the kitchen or in a hallway:​ If the closet has a shelf, get on a chair so you can see the top of the shelf. Some people like to put it on the wall just above the shelf or on the shelf itself to keep it out of sight.

​In the basement, attic or crawl space:​ If there's a stairway leading into the attic or basement, you might find the doorbell transformer mounted on the wall next to the stairway and plugged into an outlet or wired into an electrical box.

​In the HVAC closet or furnace room:​ Installers often locate doorbell transformers in these areas because there are already a lot of wires, and no one is likely to notice a few more.

​Next to the keypad or components box for the home's security system:​ It makes sense to include the doorbell in the security system wiring. If you don't find it in the control box for the security system, look around for any other boxes mounted to walls or the ceiling and check inside those.

​Near the cable modem or the telephone box on the outside wall of the house:​ Because it's the junction box for the home's telephone wires, which are about the same size as doorbell wires, the telephone box, also known as the network interface device, is a likely place for the doorbell transformer.

​The control panel of your home's sound system:​ Because the cabinet is already full of wires, a few more aren't going to hurt. It's more common to find a plug-in transformer in this situation than a hardwired one.

If you're wondering how to find a doorbell transformer when it's right next to the door chime, the answer is to push the doorbell and follow the sound — assuming, of course, that the doorbell is working. It's a good idea to make a note of where the chime is located while it is working because like the transformer, it can wear out and need replacing.

How to Trace Doorbell Transformer Wires

If you don't find it in any of the usual places, it's good to know how to find the doorbell transformer by following the wires from the doorbell. If you're lucky, the doorbell wiring is exposed at least part of the way along its path to the transformer, and that will give you a clue as to which direction it's heading. If not, you may have to pry off some baseboards or ceiling trim to find it because that's where it's often hidden.

Doorbell wires are 18- or 20-gauge low-voltage wires and are slightly thicker than 24-gauge telephone wires. There are two of them, usually twisted together, and they don't have a standard color, so one or both may be red, or one may be black, white or yellow. To get an idea of what they look like so you can identify them when you uncover them behind a baseboard or in the back of a closet, unscrew the doorbell and look behind it. You'll see the wires connected to the doorbell terminals.