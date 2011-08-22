How to Remove Tire Marks From a Concrete Driveway

Step 5: Pressure Wash the Whole Driveway

Scrubbing away tire marks will help your driveway sparkle. It will also likely leave the scrubbed areas cleaner than the rest of your driveway. To remedy the issue, pressure wash your whole driveway. Start by reading your machine's manual to ensure you're setting it up and using it properly. Starting at the top of the driveway, use the pressure washer's wand to direct the flow of water back and forth across the width of your driveway. Repeat this back and forth motion as you move down your driveway until the whole area is clean.