How to Remove Tire Marks From a Concrete Driveway

Tire marks on a concrete driveway are an eyesore that are caused by spinning tires or a car being left in the same position in extreme heat for a long time. Tire marks are notoriously tricky to remove if you're just using soap and water, but with the right products and a little elbow grease, your driveway will be looking as good as new in no time. Read on to find out exactly how to clean tire marks from your driveway.
Things You'll Need
Garden hose or bucket
How to Clean Tire Marks off a Concrete Driveway
Step 1: Choose a Cleaning Agent
Before you get started, you'll need to choose the right cleaning agent to get the job done. When cleaning tire marks off concrete, you'll want to select a concrete degreaser. The degreaser you choose should specifically say that it can remove tire marks from concrete.
Step 2: Conduct a Spot Test
While all concrete degreasers should be safe to use on your driveway, every driveway is a little bit different, so doing a spot test is important. Use a pair of cleaning gloves to protect your hands as you pour a small amount of your chosen concrete degreaser on an out-of-the-way spot on your driveway. Allow the degreaser to sit for 15 to 30 minutes. Rinse the area with clean water using a garden hose or bucket and visually inspect your driveway to make sure it does not have any damage.
Step 3: Apply Degreaser to the Tire Marks
Once you know that the concrete degreaser won't damage your driveway, it's time to get to work on the stained areas. Pour a small amount of the degreaser directly onto the tire marks. The tire marks should be completely covered in the degreaser. Allow the degreaser to sit for 15 to 30 minutes. If the degreaser starts to dry out as you wait, apply a little bit more, as it should be wet until you start scrubbing. Check the back of your bottle for more specific time guidance.
Step 4: Scrub and Rinse It Away
Scrub the tire marks on your driveway with a hard-bristle brush. Avoid using a wire brush, as it may damage your concrete. Instead, choose one with hard plastic bristles. Scrub the area using increasing pressure until the tire marks disappear. Rinse the degreaser from your driveway with clean water using a garden hose or bucket.
Step 5: Pressure Wash the Whole Driveway
Scrubbing away tire marks will help your driveway sparkle. It will also likely leave the scrubbed areas cleaner than the rest of your driveway. To remedy the issue, pressure wash your whole driveway. Start by reading your machine's manual to ensure you're setting it up and using it properly. Starting at the top of the driveway, use the pressure washer's wand to direct the flow of water back and forth across the width of your driveway. Repeat this back and forth motion as you move down your driveway until the whole area is clean.