How to Fix Chipped Wood Furniture

The amount of trouble you'll have fixing chips in your wood furniture depends on how deep and large the chips are. Small nicks in the finish aren't much trouble at all, especially if the finish is lacquer, which is the most common finishing material. When part of the wood is missing, the repair becomes a little more complicated. If you managed to save the piece that chipped off, you can glue it back and sand it, but if that piece is gone, you need to use filler and apply appropriate coloring to mask it.