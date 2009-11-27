How to Remove Furniture Scuffs on Laminate Wood Flooring

Image Credit: NelleG/E+/GettyImages

Laminate is loved for its durability and wide variety of designs, styles, colors and textures. Although it is reasonably resilient, it still can get scuffed and stained by heavy furniture or the pitter patter of tiny feet in boots and sneakers.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

There are a few ways to easily and safely remove scuffs from laminate flooring without harming the material — or worse, creating a bigger mark on the floor.

Tip Keep a mix of equal parts vinegar, rubbing alcohol and water handy for quick clean-up. The mix will keep for a few weeks in a dark cabinet or under the kitchen or bathroom sink.

Basic Laminate Flooring Cleaning

A simple trick to clean laminate flooring in small batches is to use a sponge filled with a gentle cleaner, such as a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. A Magic Eraser on laminate floor won't harm the material and can make quick work of small scuffs, crayon and pen marks or drips from coffee or dark beverage drips.

Mopping the laminate flooring with warm water and a few drops of a mild liquid dish soap will keep it clean and pick up simple scuff marks that happen from the typical hard use that a floor receives daily. Always dry a freshly mopped laminate floor thoroughly so that the moisture doesn't seep into the joints and cause further damage to the flooring material.

​Read More​: A Homeowner's Guide to Laminate Flooring

Tips on Removing Marks from Laminate Flooring

Removing scuff marks and other stains as soon as you notice them can ensure that they clean up quickly. The longer that scuff marks stay on the laminate material, particularly if they are from a painted or colored item, the harder it can be to remove it from the flooring.

The best laminate floor scratch remover will get rid of the mark without leaving any trace of its pass over the surface. But only use laminate flooring cleaners on the processed material. Wood cleaners can damage the sheen and protective top layer of the laminate.

Avoid Orange Glow and other cleaners that have waxes, lotions or lubrications. These can create a build-up on the laminate flooring that is difficult to remove. They can also leave greasy, dull spots or streaks that can damage the surface of the laminate flooring over time.

Advertisement

Remember, it's good practice to sweep the laminate floor daily to pick up dust and debris that can cause scuff marks if left to sit on the surface of the material.

White Marks on Laminate Flooring

White marks on laminate flooring can form from water, shoe soles, pet tracks or build up from cleaning products.

Use distilled water and wipe down the floor where the white marks are most prominent. If this doesn't remove the white marks completely, then you may need to bring out the big guns.

Mix equal parts of rubbing alcohol, vinegar and warm water in a spray bottle or bucket and clean the floor with a mop or with a cloth. Wipe the floor clean with a dry cloth after using this formula so that it doesn't create issues with seams or joints swelling due to the moisture. Best Laminate recommends that you keep a spray bottle handy with this cleaning solution to wipe up spills or take out scuff marks as they occur.

You can also create a cleaning paste with 2 tablespoons of baking soda mixed with warm water. Use a nonabrasive cloth to rub the paste into the mark. This works particularly well with gouges and other marks on the laminate flooring.

​Read More:​ How to Repair a White Mark on Laminate Flooring