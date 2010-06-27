How to Match Laminate Flooring

Step 3: Take Clear Photos

Take a few photos of the floor using your phone or digital camera. Take the pictures from different angles because lighting can make the floor appear lighter or darker than it really is. Try to take the photos in natural daylight rather than using lamps or lights, and make sure the floor is clean. If you are unable to bring a sample to the store, a few photos, along with the measurements, will make it easier to compare the samples with color and size of your own flooring.