How to Remove Peel & Stick Vinyl Tile Glue From Floor

Peel-and-stick tiles are a very common flooring option. They are installed easily and can be used almost instantly after installation. With a variety of peel-and-stick vinyl flooring options available, it is a great option for homeowners or renters who want to spruce up their spaces without the commitment or cost of laying new flooring. However, when it is time to remove the vinyl, it can be a bit tricky — and sticky. But with the right tools, you can get the job done in no time.