How to Cut Metal Gutters

Step 4: Cut the Downspout

Cutting a downspout is different because there's no edge to start your cut from. Mark a cutting line along all four sides of the downspout, using a combination square, as with an open gutter. Downspouts often are easiest to cut with a hacksaw, simply by securing the piece to your work surface and cutting across one of the wide sides. To cut a downspout with snips, you have to punch the point of the snips through the metal to start the cut, or you can drill a hole with a drill or cut in from a nearby end of the downspout, whichever is most convenient.