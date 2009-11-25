How to Change a 2 Prong Electrical Outlet to a 3 Prong

Step 6

Look in the back of the wall box to see if there is a ground wire available. If there is no ground wire, one will have to be run to the wall box, or, you can install a GFCI outlet instead. Also, check the wires to see if they are in good shape. If they need it, cut away the exposed section of wire and use the wire strippers to remove 3/4 inch of new insulation from the ends of each wire. If there is a ground wire or you have run a new one to the box, proceed to Step 7.