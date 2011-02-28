How to Apply Sealer to Wallpaper

A higher-gloss varnish, such as a satin finish, provides better protection than a matte finish (sometimes called a dead flat finish). For the best protection while maintaining the matte finish of a wallpaper, apply two coats of semi-gloss, then finish the wallpaper with one or two coats of the flat finish.

Before applying the sealer to your wallpaper, test it first in an inconspicuous area of the room, or apply it to scrap of the wallpaper you have left over. The varnish may not be suitable for all kinds of wallpaper.