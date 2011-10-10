How to Add Blackout Lining to Roman Shades

Step 7: Sew the Lining to the Rings

Feel the position of the rings on the shade through the blackout lining. Hand-stitch through the blackout lining to the ring, through the ring, and back up to the right side of the blackout lining. Make two passes with the thread, tie it off, and cut. Sew the lining to all the rings. This stitching is what holds the lining to the shade and allows the draw cords to move freely.