How to Add Blackout Lining to Roman Shades

Don't pin through the blackout lining. The pin holes will be evident when light shines on the back of the shade.

Don't hang Roman shades anywhere near a crib or child’s bed or in a position where a child can crawl up to the back of the shade, such as behind a sofa. When in the up position, ensure that the excess cords are looped over a cord cleat or hook and hung high enough on the wall that a child can't reach them.