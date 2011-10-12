How to Replace Slides for Traverse Rods for Drapes

Traverse rods consist of a pulley system that allows you to draw and close your drapes or curtains with a simple pull of a string. The drapes or curtains hang on this type of curtain rod on slides, also known as carriers, comprised of small pieces of plastic. Over time, these plastic carriers age and become brittle and break, leaving you with a drooping curtain or drape. While you can purchase an entirely new traverse rod, you can also replace the traverse rod slides in order to repair your traverse rod.