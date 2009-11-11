How to Determine How Many Curtain Rings Are Needed

Hanging up curtains is a way to give a room some style and class. It can also provide privacy when the curtains are closed. Curtains hang with different types of brackets, rods, hooks and rings. The type of ring you need will be based on the type of curtain you want to hang. Look along the top of the curtain to decide what type of ring you need. Determining how many rings you will need to hang your curtains is an easy task that anyone can perform.