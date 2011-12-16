The Maximum Sink Size for a Corner Sink Base

Image Credit: kourafas5/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Paying attention to kitchen corner sink cabinet dimensions ensures that you'll end up with a properly proportioned and well-fitting addition to your other kitchen base cabinets. Although some experts say that a diagonal corner sink base cabinet may not be the most ergonomic choice in most kitchens, you may prefer this configuration. And you may be able to maximize the user friendly function of your corner sink by choosing among some unconventional sink designs.

Diagonal Corner Sink Base Cabinet

Reasons why you should consider a diagonal corner sink base cabinet include:

Space utilization. If you're trying to optimize the kitchen space you have, you may choose a corner sink base to free up more countertop space for appliances or a workspace.

Existing installation. You may have moved into a home that already had a corner sink base, and you simply want to replace the sink in the base with another style.

Cost savings. Instead of installing a corner lazy Susan cabinet, which typically is more expensive than installing a corner sink, you can save money.

Corner Base Cabinet Dimensions

The easiest way to determine the maximum size for your diagonal corner sink base cabinet is to consider the corner cabinet as having a standard 24-inch cabinet measurement. This means you'll need a sink with a maximum size that's no more than 23 inches deep.

If you have, for example, a corner kitchen sink cabinet with dimensions of 36 inches x 34.5 inches x 24 inches, this base cabinet can accommodate a sink with a maximum size of 25 inches wide x 22 inches deep.

Sink Shapes for Corner Bases

Other than standard rectangular side-by-side sink styles, a diagonal corner sink base cabinet can feature some nontraditional sink shapes, such as a d-shaped sink or a butterfly double sink.

D-shaped sinks are deeper in the front-to-back measurement (typically 21 inches) than in the side-to-side measurement of a rectangular sink (typically 18 inches). If you mount a d-shaped sink in a standard base cabinet, its depth means that you have to mount the faucet on the left or right side. But if you mount a d-shaped sink in a diagonal corner sink base cabinet, you'll be able to center the faucet at the top of the sink.

Butterfly double sinks add an aesthetic touch to a corner base kitchen cabinet. Instead of the side-to-side adjacent configuration of standard sinks, butterfly sinks are angled outward from a central faucet mount.

Ready-to-Assemble vs. Custom Corner Sinks

A corner kitchen sink cabinet from Home Depot that is ready-to-assemble model allows you to choose the hardware you want (hardware is not included) while it also eliminates the cost of a custom-made corner cabinet. You'll still have to assemble the pieces of the cabinet, which is a fairly simple and straightforward task, even if you're not a woodworker.

cIf the area for your diagonal corner sink base cabinet won't accommodate a ready-to-assemble product, a skilled cabinet maker or woodworker can install a custom design for you. Before contracting someone for this project, you may want to contact professional organizations. Visit the Cabinet Makers Association or the Woodworkers Guild of America for referrals and other information.