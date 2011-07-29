How to Arrange Furniture in a 12-by-16-Foot Living Room

Consider alternatives to a sofa. Two recliners, or one large ottoman and two chairs may be a better option for a small space. Look for ‘“condo-size” furniture; it tends to be scaled smaller than large room styles. Avoid overly curved or overstuffed furniture; it tends to occupy more square footage, with less seating space, than clean-lined or more modern styles.

Arranging furniture in a 12-by-16 foot living room follows the same process as furniture arrangement in a room of any size. It is accomplished by following a few design guidelines and using furniture appropriate to the size of the room. The appropriate size is determined by the floor plan which is the starting place for any arrangement. Taking some measurements and investing some time in the floor plan will help save shopping time and help prevent costly mistakes -- such as a sofa that is too big for the room.