How to Get a Window Blind to Close Tighter

Step 2

Check your hardware to ensure nothing has come loose. Sometimes if the blinds aren't installed correctly or some of the hardware has come undone, the actual blinds will be looser and won't close as tightly. Tighten loose screws with a screwdriver, and maintain bolts with a wrench. Check the chains and pulls to see if they are tight, and make sure cords haven't broken, become twisted or worn down, in which case they may need to be replaced. Make sure vertical blinds aren't twisted, and remove them from their clips and turn them around if they are. Replace any broken blinds with new ones for best results.