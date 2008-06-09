How to Order SunSetter Awning Parts

SunSetter awnings are popular and are sold widely. While they can have a life span of 10 to 30 years, awnings inevitably start to show their wear and tear, which can cramp your patio covering style. As a handy homeowner, you might want to keep your awning working great by making small repairs after the warranty has expired, and to do so, you'll need parts. The trouble with getting SunSetter parts is that there isn't a transparent process to acquire them.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The SunSetter Business Model

If you see an awning around you, it might be made by SunSetter, the popular small-town awning company whose TV ads are part of pop culture now, and which also sells solar-powered window blinds. The SunSetter TV ad has been a mainstay since 2005, clocking over 800 million showings between 2012 and 2018 alone, says the ​Boston Globe​, so it's a product name everyone knows.

Advertisement

SunSetter is sold so widely that it's hard to get an accurate read on sentiment, because everyone from the DIYer who bought theirs from Costco through to the retired couple who hired a third-party retailer/installer has a different purchase or installation story. Third-party sellers will have their own track records and reputations that bear consideration.

Advertisement

SunSetter manufactures what it sells, including motorized and manual awnings, even using solar power. They're covered by warranties of either five or 10 years depending on the features you purchase. Should you have product issues under those warranties, absolutely call the company and see how it can help you.

SunSetter sells through third parties as well as selling direct online. It doesn't offer custom-made products, but with so many sizes and options, it can feel like it's a perfect solution for your needs, as that noncustom factor helps keep their production costs down. Unfortunately, having such a large market share can also make it hard to find replacement parts when your model is needing intervention beyond the warranty coverage.

Advertisement

Are There Third-Party Solutions?

If your awning is beyond warranty and the mechanisms are working great but the fabric looks like the dog has had at it, there are plenty of companies that offer replacement awning fabric for updating your unit. These are fairly priced but need installation, which can be laborious. You'll need to ascertain whether the cost of the awning fabric plus the time to install it makes sense for you given the reasonable pricing on new SunSetter models, which start in the $599 range for manual awnings. (SunSetter's website lists starting prices at $799, but it offers a $200 discount if you sign up for some literature.) Avoid the new-fabric costs for longer by cleaning your awning at the end of every season.

Advertisement

From brackets to support arms and so much more, all kinds of integral parts can monkey with smooth retraction and extension in your awning. In these instances, call the folks at SunSetter for assistance. They'll need all the information you can provide for your awning before they can help you. Some customers report having to know the address where a secondhand awning was initially installed so the sales team can identify the exact model and specific parts that may be required, so it's best to dig up such details before you call.

Advertisement

Be aware that purchasing these smaller parts from third-party sellers may save you money, but the parts may not be identical in size and shape. In some cases, that won't be an issue, but in others, even degrees of differences can impede function. Either way, SunSetter prides itself on providing good service, so it's worth reaching out to see what the company can do. Call SunSetter at 1-800-876-2340. If you've made prior product purchases, SunSetter is happy to receive emails from customers at contactus@sunsetter.com. Once you have your awning all sorted out, you'll be able to finish your patio decor for the sun and fun ahead.

Warning Companies have language in their sales contracts that protect them if the product is damaged through poor installation. You might save a few bucks installing your awning yourself, but you may also negate the five- or 10-year warranty that's there to protect you in the long haul, so be prepared for that consequence.