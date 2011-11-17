The Advantages and Disadvantages of a Teak Shower Floor

A self-contained mat made of wooden slats can be a popular choice to add something extra to your regular shower floor. Wooden shower floors can add some warmth and character to your shower and can feel better on your feet than a regular acrylic or fiberglass shower tray. However, when choosing your shower floor option, it's important to consider the potential disadvantages of a teak shower floor.

Rather than a shower floor made entirely of teak wood, a teak shower floor typically refers to an insert of teak slats that can be placed into your shower tray. Wood would not be a good choice for an entire shower floor, as it's not reliably waterproof. Teak shower flooring is usually a mat or insert but could also take the form of tiles, planks or even a custom-designed tray.